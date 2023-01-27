Mining Minnesota: A step in the wrong direction
The announcement from the US Department of the Interior today to withdraw federal lands from mineral development is a step in the wrong direction and will make it harder to achieve President Biden’s own climate and domestic content goals. As the Minnesota Legislature simultaneously is advancing a bill prioritizing 100% carbon-free energy by 2040, this federal action is also severely limiting how much of a role Minnesota can play in reaching that goal.
RAMS: Mining decision not based on science
By Steve Giorgi,
Executive Director/RAMS
Yesterday, Governor Walz took great pleasure in signing the bill that would provide extended unemployment benefits to 450 laid off mine workers from North Shore Mining. Workers from both the Silver Bay and Babbitt communities could breathe a bit easier knowing that some financial relief was coming their way to help with winter heating bills, groceries and other essential needs. Today (Jan. 26), the rug was pulled out from under the temporary joy felt in Babbitt and neighboring communities as the Department of Interior issued Public Land Order No. 7917.
For those of us who live in the region, we know this has been a political football for the past decade. The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) as an organization representing communities and school districts in the region has steadfastly supported the right of mining companies to conduct geotechnical exploration in the region and to develop mine plans of operation based on their scientific determinations that the Duluth Complex can support mineral extraction in an environmentally safe manner. Both the state of Minnesota and the federal government have strict environmental review procedures that would make the final decision on whether or not to permit a mine in this watershed.
Companies like Twin Metals, Tech and others have secured leases to conduct their research and have invested millions in our local economy while not incurring any known environmental penalties from regulatory agencies. Now our region is faced with the prospect of no new jobs, no utilization of copper, nickel, palladium and other precious metals into materials needed for our green economy or carbon free electricity by 2040. Our Permanent School Trust Fund will see ZERO proceeds from the lands that were estimated to provide over $2 billion dollars from mineral extraction, thanks to this 20 year moratorium on mining or exploration or land use on over 220,000 acres of our land.
This decision that was not based on science, but on political influence and emotion and will result in another critical setback for our region’s growth, economy and sustainability. Parents should have their children carry heavy backpacks each day to school as their future as a Sherpa is one step closer to reality with this decision.
APEX: 20-year ban puts area's future at risk
From Rachel Johnson,
APEX President and CEO
The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) is extremely disappointed in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s hypocritical decision to place a 20-year moratorium on mining within northeast Minnesota’s Rainy River Watershed. This decision is a blow to our state’s entire natural resources industry. It diminishes Minnesota’s position as a climate solutions provider, and will work against the federal government’s work to address the climate crisis.
“Minnesota is a leader in responsible natural resource development and is positioned to play a key role in the transition to green energy,” said Rachel Johnson, APEX President and CEO. “The decision to pull mineral leases on a significant portion of our region will have dire consequences for our economy. We’re risking private investment in our state, billions of dollars in revenue, funding for K12 education through the School Land Trust, and more. Decades of research, scientific testing and economic development work have been undone in a moment, and the people of Minnesota will feel the repercussions of lost job opportunities for generations to come.”
APEX works tirelessly to invite private investment in Minnesota. The APEX team and APEX investors have long supported responsible both ferrous and nonferrous mining opportunities in Minnesota, trusting the extremely thorough, decades-long environmental review and permitting processes. These projects create high-quality jobs and push our nation toward a cleaner and more sustainable future that will meet our nation’s clean energy and sustainability goals.
The APEX team urges Minnesotans to reach out to our federal legislators to show our support for responsible industrial development in Minnesota. Without these opportunities and organizations like Twin Metals, lives and livelihoods in northern Minnesota are at risk.