Mining Minnesota: A step in the wrong direction

The announcement from the US Department of the Interior today to withdraw federal lands from mineral development is a step in the wrong direction and will make it harder to achieve President Biden’s own climate and domestic content goals. As the Minnesota Legislature simultaneously is advancing a bill prioritizing 100% carbon-free energy by 2040, this federal action is also severely limiting how much of a role Minnesota can play in reaching that goal.

“We cannot produce the wind towers, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, charging infrastructure, or energy transmission our state and country needs to meet these climate goals without a massive increase in the amount of critical minerals being produced worldwide,” said Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota Executive Director. “We should be prioritizing the safe and responsible development of these minerals, not putting them in a lockbox to ensure they can’t be used.“

The announcement today by DOI utilized a woefully inadequate environmental assessment as its basis to withdrawal approximately 225,000 acres within the Superior National Forest from mineral development and exploration. The basis of this important decision is not based on sound science or careful study; instead, it is the result of political decisions informed by poorly constructed hypothetical scenarios. The same level of scientific scrutiny that industry is commonly held to does not apply to the federal government and that could not be more apparent than in the environmental assessment the Department of Interior is using to support this decision.

Importantly for Minnesota, this federal mineral withdrawal will, by nature of the surface and mineral ownership in that region, preclude the state of Minnesota from accessing its own mineral rights; a decision which significantly handicaps the role Minnesota can play in supporting domestic critical mineral development. Minnesota’s mineral wealth has steadfastly supported the Arrowhead, taxpayers, and school systems in Minnesota for over 100 years. The heart of this decision is based on the fallacy that adequate protections for the BWCAW are not already in place. The decision by the federal government today is short sighted and politically motivated. It handicaps our ability to provide the minerals needed to combat climate change, and it results in no additional protections for the BWCAW.

RAMS: Mining decision not based on science

By Steve Giorgi,

Executive Director/RAMS

Yesterday, Governor Walz took great pleasure in signing the bill that would provide extended unemployment benefits to 450 laid off mine workers from North Shore Mining. Workers from both the Silver Bay and Babbitt communities could breathe a bit easier knowing that some financial relief was coming their way to help with winter heating bills, groceries and other essential needs. Today (Jan. 26), the rug was pulled out from under the temporary joy felt in Babbitt and neighboring communities as the Department of Interior issued Public Land Order No. 7917.

For those of us who live in the region, we know this has been a political football for the past decade. The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) as an organization representing communities and school districts in the region has steadfastly supported the right of mining companies to conduct geotechnical exploration in the region and to develop mine plans of operation based on their scientific determinations that the Duluth Complex can support mineral extraction in an environmentally safe manner. Both the state of Minnesota and the federal government have strict environmental review procedures that would make the final decision on whether or not to permit a mine in this watershed.

Companies like Twin Metals, Tech and others have secured leases to conduct their research and have invested millions in our local economy while not incurring any known environmental penalties from regulatory agencies. Now our region is faced with the prospect of no new jobs, no utilization of copper, nickel, palladium and other precious metals into materials needed for our green economy or carbon free electricity by 2040. Our Permanent School Trust Fund will see ZERO proceeds from the lands that were estimated to provide over $2 billion dollars from mineral extraction, thanks to this 20 year moratorium on mining or exploration or land use on over 220,000 acres of our land.

This decision that was not based on science, but on political influence and emotion and will result in another critical setback for our region’s growth, economy and sustainability. Parents should have their children carry heavy backpacks each day to school as their future as a Sherpa is one step closer to reality with this decision.

APEX: 20-year ban puts area's future at risk 

From Rachel Johnson, 

APEX President and CEO 

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) is extremely disappointed in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s hypocritical decision to place a 20-year moratorium on mining within northeast Minnesota’s Rainy River Watershed. This decision is a blow to our state’s entire natural resources industry. It diminishes Minnesota’s position as a climate solutions provider, and will work against the federal government’s work to address the climate crisis.

“Minnesota is a leader in responsible natural resource development and is positioned to play a key role in the transition to green energy,” said Rachel Johnson, APEX President and CEO. “The decision to pull mineral leases on a significant portion of our region will have dire consequences for our economy. We’re risking private investment in our state, billions of dollars in revenue, funding for K12 education through the School Land Trust, and more. Decades of research, scientific testing and economic development work have been undone in a moment, and the people of Minnesota will feel the repercussions of lost job opportunities for generations to come.”

APEX works tirelessly to invite private investment in Minnesota. The APEX team and APEX investors have long supported responsible both ferrous and nonferrous mining opportunities in Minnesota, trusting the extremely thorough, decades-long environmental review and permitting processes. These projects create high-quality jobs and push our nation toward a cleaner and more sustainable future that will meet our nation’s clean energy and sustainability goals.

The APEX team urges Minnesotans to reach out to our federal legislators to show our support for responsible industrial development in Minnesota. Without these opportunities and organizations like Twin Metals, lives and livelihoods in northern Minnesota are at risk.