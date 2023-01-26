The announcement from the US Department of the Interior today to withdraw federal lands from mineral development is a step in the wrong direction and will make it harder to achieve President Biden’s own climate and domestic content goals. As the Minnesota Legislature simultaneously is advancing a bill prioritizing 100% carbon-free energy by 2040, this federal action is also severely limiting how much of a role Minnesota can play in reaching that goal.

“We cannot produce the wind towers, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, charging infrastructure, or energy transmission our state and country needs to meet these climate goals without a massive increase in the amount of critical minerals being produced worldwide,” said Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota Executive Director. “We should be prioritizing the safe and responsible development of these minerals, not putting them in a lockbox to ensure they can’t be used.“

The announcement today by DOI utilized a woefully inadequate environmental assessment as its basis to withdrawal approximately 225,000 acres within the Superior National Forest from mineral development and exploration. The basis of this important decision is not based on sound science or careful study; instead, it is the result of political decisions informed by poorly constructed hypothetical scenarios. The same level of scientific scrutiny that industry is commonly held to does not apply to the federal government and that could not be more apparent than in the environmental assessment the Department of Interior is using to support this decision.

Importantly for Minnesota, this federal mineral withdrawal will, by nature of the surface and mineral ownership in that region, preclude the state of Minnesota from accessing its own mineral rights; a decision which significantly handicaps the role Minnesota can play in supporting domestic critical mineral development. Minnesota’s mineral wealth has steadfastly supported the Arrowhead, taxpayers, and school systems in Minnesota for over 100 years. The heart of this decision is based on the fallacy that adequate protections for the BWCAW are not already in place. The decision by the federal government today is short sighted and politically motivated. It handicaps our ability to provide the minerals needed to combat climate change, and it results in no additional protections for the BWCAW.