The announcement from the US Department of the Interior today to withdraw federal lands from mineral development is a step in the wrong direction and will make it harder to achieve President Biden’s own climate and domestic content goals. As the Minnesota Legislature simultaneously is advancing a bill prioritizing 100% carbon-free energy by 2040, this federal action is also severely limiting how much of a role Minnesota can play in reaching that goal.
Mining Minnesota: A step in the wrong direction
Mining Minnesota
