Katelyn Wilson’s messages to families grieving the loss of a loved one are simple ones, but that doesn’t make them any easier to deliver or receive.
“Those who donate organs are heroes.” “It’s going to touch people in such a special way.” “It’s saving lives.”
Wilson says she tries to relate the comfortable feelings of those words to family members still trying to cope with the ultimate loss - a death in the family.
And Wilson does so in a kind, caring and soothing voice and manner that also comes through when Katelyn is talking about such an emotionally draining job - a job with LifeSource that she simply loves for the goodness it envelops.
“I know the gravity of the work. Donation is such a good thing, but so emotional. I feel privileged to do what I do … working with families at such a personally difficult time,” the Eveleth resident said during a recent interview.
LifeSource is a nonprofit organization celebrating its 30th year and serving Minnesota, the Dakotas and portions of Wisconsin. The group works with 270 hospitals and nine transplant centers to support donor families, manage the donation process and promote donation education.
Wilson, a former nurse, is a LifeSource clinical hospital coordinator. She is based at the Fairview Hospital in Hibbing. Her territory is vast, including 16 hospitals from Duluth up the North Shore, across to the Iron Range and Grand Rapids and farther north to International Falls.
All 16 hospitals support donation, however, only St. Luke’s and Essentia in Duluth can recover organ, eye or tissue donations.
When the organs are procured, they are then transported for transplant. Donors and recipients are matched according to a regional waiting list.
There are only three hospitals in the state - the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the University of Minnesota Medical Center and Abbott Northwestern, both in Minneapolis - that do transplants.
Duluth had 10 organ donors in both 2017 and 2018.
Once a donor is identified, Wilson paves the way for a successful process at a tough time for the donor’s family.
“You never know when a donation will happen. When it does, we want everyone in position to support the family and save lives,” she said.
“The hospitals set me up in a room where I get to know the families. We have wonderful hospitals to work with,” Wilson added.
Each situation is, of course, different. But one thing is always critically the same — for her to make a good and warm connection with the donor family, she said.
“It’s an incredibly emotional time for families. I want to get to know them. I want to put them at ease as much as possible. And to let them know just how good and loving a gift their loved one will provide,” Wilson said.
Meeting with families during such a raw time has special challenges.
“We never know how families will react. They could be angry and that’s not a bad thing. It’s understandable,” she said.
But Wilson said hospitals do a preliminary assessment before calling her in.
And, she added, families do find hope in donation through their grief. A family member now gone still lives on because of the gift of donation and transplant.
Wilson said her work receives a special reward every spring when Donate Life flag-raising ceremonies are held at hospitals.
“I see donor families and how much it means to them. Many families are grateful and appreciative and come wearing T-shirts with a loved one on them,” Wilson said.
The need for more donations is always growing.
LifeSource in 2018 served 184 organ donors, 673 tissue donors and 223 eye donors, according to the group’s statistics.
But in the same Midwest region, there are 3,369 people waiting for a life-saving transplant. Nationwide, the number is 113,785 in need.
St. Louis County currently has a donor designation rate of 65.5 percent; it is 69 percent for the state.
Wilson said there is remarkably low burn-out with LifeSource workers, despite the emotions touched so often on the job.
“LifeSource treats its employees really well,” she said.
Wilson said her spirituality is not tested by the bittersweet donation process. After all, someone must die to keep others alive.
She said it only strengthens her love of life.
“The families are so generous. It’s the best of humanity,” Wilson said.
She said a comment at a flag raising ceremony by the mother of a donor will always be special to her.
“It’s how I get to still be her mom,” the woman said.
“It’s such a meaningful mission,” Wilson said.