A tax dispute between Enbridge Energy and the state of Minnesota was partially funded in the Legislature’s budget passage.
The issue involves allegations of tax overcharges by the state that Enbridge has raised for a six-year period. Regional counties were in the middle of the dispute, facing the prospect of repaying tax money that was set through an assessment process by the Minnesota Department of Revenue. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, lawmakers allocated nearly $30 million early on July 1 to cover the cost of tax refunds to be paid by the county.
“We are pleased with this resolution of the 2012-2018 property tax issues, and to see legislation passed early this morning allowing the state to pay the county, township and school district portions of money owed to Enbridge as a result of the Tax Court’s decisions,” the Canadian company said in a statement to BusinessNorth. “From the beginning, we have acknowledged that counties were caught in the middle of this tax valuation issue, and have been committed to working with them to ensure undue hardship does not result. In coming to this agreement, Enbridge did make concessions for taxes in 2017 and 2018 and forgave interest for those years. We are pleased to have come to an equitable conclusion to this issue.”
Through a separate agreement, the state will pay Enbridge another $18 million as part of a Revenue Department settlement, said the Star Tribune.
Once the replaced Line 3 comes online, Enbridge will pay an additional $35 million in taxes in the first year of operation, the company said.