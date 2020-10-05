Wisconsin's economy shrunk by an annual rate of 32.6 percent between April and June compared to the first three months of 2020, according to new numbers released Friday from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The drop is the highest recorded by the agency since it started tracking quarterly GDP figures for states in 2005. It dwarfs some of the worst losses seen in past quarters, which hover around 8 percent.
Friday's numbers provide a fuller picture of the economic toll of the coronavirus, reflecting the effects of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers now-defunct stay-at-home order which shut down whole sectors of the state's economy, along with months of layoffs leading to a spike in unemployment claims, and widespread uncertainty throughout all levels of the economy.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports GDP numbers as an annual rate, meaning if Wisconsin's economy continued to contract at the pace seen between April and June through the end of the year, the economy would have shrunk by 32.6 percent.
"This is a huge drop. Of course this is a huge drop," said Kundan Kishor, professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Menzie Chinn, a professor of public affairs and economics at UW-Madison, agreed.
"It is massive," Chinn said. "It's unprecedented in terms of how fast it hit and how deep."
All 50 states and the District of Columbia saw declines in GDP during the second quarter.
Both Kishor and Chinn noted that, despite the size of the drop in Wisconsin, the state is about average when compared to declines in GDP seen in other states. Wisconsin is also on par with the 31.4 percent GDP drop seen nationally in the second quarter.
