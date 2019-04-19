Preliminary numbers from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains at 2.9 percent.
The report shows Wisconsin added 9,200 total, non-farm jobs and 12,400 private-sector jobs between March 2018 and March 2019.
Dennis Winters, the chief economist with the state Department of Workforce Development, said employment opportunities are in "every sector and most geographies."
"There are still a few pockets out there, but substantially, the economy is running at a slow-steady speed," he said.
Winters said most sectors of the economy are up, except for construction, which encounters seasonal downtime.
"So as we look at these numbers and pair them with other economic indicators, our outlook is for continued economic growth and continued job growth," he said.
At the preliminary figure of 2.9 percent, Wisconsin's unemployment rate is well under the national average of 3.8 percent.
