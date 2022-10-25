Wisconsin saw the widest disparity in math and reading scores among Black and white students of any state in the nation, according to the first national assessment since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even so, Wisconsin fourth and eighth grade students performed better than the national average on overall math and reading scores after the pandemic disrupted learning. Despite that, the average score among eighth grade students in Wisconsin dropped from 2019 while average scores among fourth graders remained largely steady.
On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress — also known as the Nation’s Report Card — released a full report on reading and math proficiency for students in grades four and eight. Wisconsin students took the assessment from January to March, which typically occurs every two years. The pandemic delayed the 2021 test until this year.
Wisconsin scores performed better than other states, ranking among the top 10 for math in fourth and eighth grades. In reading, eighth grade students ranked among the top 10, but fourth grade students ranked lower in the top 20.
"The results released today reiterate trends we have seen across the nation as students continue to recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said state Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly in a statement. "Recovery is a continuous journey, and we haven’t yet reached a destination we are satisfied with, nor do we just want to return to where we were before."
Regarding racial disparities, white students scored around 24 percent higher in math and 22 percent higher in reading than their Black classmates in fourth grade.
Among eighth graders, white students scored 22 percent higher in math and 16 percent higher in reading than their Black peers.
"The racial disparities between our Black and white students, when it comes to these scores ... it's too wide. Anything would be too wide," said Abigail Swetz, communications director for the state Department of Public Instruction. "It has been going on for too long because any amount of time is too long, and it is time that we address this very intentionally."
While disparities remain, Wisconsin eighth grade students averaged scores 8 points higher than the national average in math and 3 points higher than the national average in reading. Despite that, scores have dropped 5 points in reading and 7.5 points in math among the state’s eighth graders since 2019. Proficiency in reading and math among Wisconsin's eighth grade students also dropped to the lowest levels recorded in 25 years.