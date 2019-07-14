Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.