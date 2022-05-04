The blast injured workers and caused a mass evacuation. Investigators found no evidence key equipment had been inspected by the refinery for years.
Most workers were on break when an explosion rocked the Superior oil refinery, then owned by Husky Energy Inc., four years ago.
In interviews with investigators after the incident, operations manager Brian McCusker recalled hearing two loud blasts that shook the control room of the refinery’s fluid catalytic cracking unit.
"The board operator, one other operator and me were in there. We went to (the) door. I told the other guys to go north out of the unit. I saw asphalt leaking out of the asphalt tank across the road," said McCusker, according to documents from federal labor regulators obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio. "I tried to find all of my people. Once I knew everyone was okay, I told everyone to just go."
The blast knocked workers to the ground, injuring 36 refinery workers and contractors. Two workers suffered serious injuries including a punctured lung and spinal fractures while others walked away with minor cuts and bruises.
Debris from the explosion struck a nearby tank and asphalt spilled into the refinery, catching fire and creating a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. Many of the city’s 27,000 residents were forced to evacuate due to the smoke and fears that a tank containing the highly toxic chemical hydrogen fluoride may be compromised. Parents waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic to pick up their kids who were bussed to a nearby evacuation site. While no chemical release occurred, evacuees stayed overnight in Duluth at hotels and a local convention center until authorities lifted the evacuation order the next morning.
CLICK HERE for the full story.