Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.