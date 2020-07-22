A special prosecutor has declined to charge Iron County's district attorney with a crime as part of an investigation into his conduct that involves a case he's prosecuting.
The matter involved the use of a credit card by former Hurley Fire Chief Darrell Petrusha and former Hurley Mayor Joe Pinardi. The card's account was listed under the Hurley Fire Department's name, and the two were authorized users. The card was obtained to track travel expenses as the two were seeking to buy a fire truck for the department.
Records show Petrusha used the card for personal expenses and he was charged with theft by Iron County District Attorney Matthew Tingstad. Pinardi was later charged with identity theft in obtaining the card, but that charge was eventually dismissed. The city wasn't aware of the card until it was denied credit due to debt that was owed on the account. Petrusha ultimately paid all the money that was owed. The city never paid for any charges.
Attorney Steve Lucareli represented Petrusha in the case. He asked a court to declare the two were acting in a personal capacity in obtaining the card and that the city wasn't the sole account holder, and a judge issued an order that the card wasn't held by the city.
Following that, Tingstad sent a subpoena to a Milwaukee attorney for the bank that held the disputed card. The Iron County DA asked him to make a sworn statement that the city was associated with the card's account or drive hours to testify at a hearing.
The problem was that the hearing didn't exist.
A judge quashed the subpoena. Lucareli requested a criminal investigation of Tingstad for sending the "bogus" subpoena, alleging the district attorney committed felonies in doing so.
"There's no question in this case that there was a false court date put in. There was a false reason. There was no evidentiary hearing set that date," said Lucareli.
He also tried to get Tingstad disqualified from the case because of the investigation into his conduct. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department investigated and found there was cause to charge Tingstad for simulating legal process. Iron County Judge Anthony Stella ordered the records sealed and asked another judge to handle the matter. Oneida County Judge Michael Bloom was assigned the case and appointed a special prosecutor to review whether charges should be made.
Bloom ordered the case be unsealed on Monday. In his report, special prosecutor Roy Korte, former assistant attorney general, concluded no crime was committed because the subpoena wasn't completely fake since it involved an actual case and Tingstad had the authority to issue one. He reasoned the "misunderstandings, mistakes or errors in judgment" didn't fall under the intent of the law.
However, Korte noted Tingstad acted inappropriately when he issued the subpoena in what would appear to be an attempt to help his case. Korte said the conduct abused the subpoena process and warranted sanction, adding that he would be reporting the district attorney to the Office of Lawyer Regulation.
On Tuesday, Tingstad declined to comment since a hearing on the matter is still pending although he implied the allegations against him were a personal attack.
"If a defense attorney is representing a client, and there's no other ways to get him out of a criminal charge, perhaps he's attacking the prosecutor," said Tingstad.
Whenever an investigation occurs, Tingstad said attorneys have a responsibility to raise issues with the Office of Lawyer Regulation that is tasked with investigating allegations of lawyer misconduct. When asked whether he felt his conduct warranted sanction, Tingstad said that was up to the agency to decide.
