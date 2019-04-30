Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%.