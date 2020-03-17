Concern over the impact the new coronavirus pandemic could have on Wisconsin’s health care system has prompted a number of changes at hospitals and clinics to preserve doctors, beds and other resources for those who need it most.
At Madison’s three hospitals, elective surgeries and some procedures are being canceled. SSM Health, UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter announced Tuesday they are beginning to postpone non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and procedures.
In Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced Monday it was suspending all non-time sensitive surgeries and clinic appointments.
The state’s largest health system, Aurora Health, is also limiting surgeries and clinic appointments in the wake of the pandemic.
"It’s important for everyone to understand that if we have a significant surge in the need for hospitalization of patients with COVID-19 like what happened in Hubei province in China, like what is happening in Italy, France and Seattle our capacity is going to be vastly exceeded," Dr. John Raymond, Medical College of Wisconsin CEO and president said during a telephone interview Tuesday.
He said if only 1 percent of Wisconsin’s 6 million people require hospitalization, 60,000 beds would be required. On any given day, he said the state has about 3,000 to 4,000 beds open.
