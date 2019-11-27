Northern Wisconsin wakes up to lots of snow

People in the Twin Ports are waking up to 5 inches of snow on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Another 4 to 8 inches is expected today. 

 Danielle Kaeding/WPR

Northern Wisconsin is waking up to snow — and a lot more is on the way.

Northern Wisconsin is seeing 4 to 6 inches of snow this morning, according to lead forecaster Jonathan Wolfe with the National Weather Service Office in Duluth.

"We still are expecting another 6 inches in northern Wisconsin and 1 to 3 inches in northern Minnesota," said Wolfe.

Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties could see another 4 to 8 inches today. Ashland and Iron counties could see up to 10 inches of snow. The Michigan-Wisconsin border is already seeing 10 inches of snow about 50 miles southeast of Ironwood.

Wolfe said Douglas County may already be seeing similar amounts with snowfall rates of about 2 inches per hour.

Many schools have closed and the University of Wisconsin-Superior has canceled classes for the day. The Duluth Transit Authority is moving to its emergency mainline service in Duluth and Superior and busses are experiencing delays due to the weather.

Travelers in northern Wisconsin can expect visibility on the roads to be limited to a half-mile or less this morning. Winds are gusting between 30 to 40 mph. On Lake Superior, gusts of up to 56 mph have been recorded near Isle Royale and 54 mph in the Apostle Islands area with 18-foot waves expected.  

"Because of that, those strong winds may cause some lakeshore flooding," said Wolfe.

He said flooding is possible on U.S. Highway 2 running along the lakeshore near Ashland.

Snow has been falling in a line from La Crosse to Wausau to north of Green Bay.

The Rhinelander area is already seeing 6 to 9 inches of snow. La Crosse has 5 inches of snow. Lesser amounts are being seen in the Stevens Point and Marinette area with 2 inches of snow reported so far.

There have been no snowfall reports in the Madison and Milwaukee area where temperatures are in the mid-40s, said Wolfe.

Snow is expected to end by this evening, but another winter storm is expected to hit the northern third of the state Friday night into Saturday with similar snowfall amounts.

"This isn’t the end of the tunnel yet," he said. "This is just round one of two."

Wolfe urged people traveling for the holiday to be aware of conditions and pack a winter travel kit.