Northern Wisconsin wakes up to lots of snow

Northern Wisconsin is waking up to snow — and a lot more is on the way.
Northern Wisconsin is seeing 4 to 6 inches of snow this morning, according to lead forecaster Jonathan Wolfe with the National Weather Service Office in Duluth.
"We still are expecting another 6 inches in northern Wisconsin and 1 to 3 inches in northern Minnesota," said Wolfe.
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties could see another 4 to 8 inches today. Ashland and Iron counties could see up to 10 inches of snow. The Michigan-Wisconsin border is already seeing 10 inches of snow about 50 miles southeast of Ironwood.
Wolfe said Douglas County may already be seeing similar amounts with snowfall rates of about 2 inches per hour.
Many schools have closed and the University of Wisconsin-Superior has canceled classes for the day. The Duluth Transit Authority is moving to its emergency mainline service in Duluth and Superior and busses are experiencing delays due to the weather.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2019, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on stations KUWS-FM 91.3, WUWS-FM 90.9, WSSU-FM 88.5, WHWA-FM 104.7 and WHSA-FM 88.9.