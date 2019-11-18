New Kwik Trip Beer Taps Into Specialty Market

A craft brewery in Madison is partnering with Wisconsin convenience store chain Kwik Trip to create a line of exclusive beers.
Karben4 Brewing announced the release of Glazer Bean, a chocolate coffee milk stout meant to capture the flavors of Kwik Trip’s Glazer donuts and Karuba coffee.
Brewmaster Ryan Koga said Kwik Trip approached Karben4 about creating a craft beer this summer.
"They were adamant about not making a white label beer for them, like just ‘Kwik Trip beer.’ They said ‘Hey we really like your brand. You do really well in our stores.' They’re a great customer for us too," Koga said.
Koga said he knows the collaboration between a craft brewery and a convenience store chain may not seem like a natural fit. But he said Karben4 felt a shared connection with Kwik Trip because they’re both family-owned Wisconsin businesses.
"When you look at all of their stores and you just look at all the numbers, they sell quite a bit of craft beer in the state. And they’ve always been good about giving us a chance to be on their shelf and to perform," Koga said. "You kind of have to do a little bit of digging before you see how natural the fit becomes."
Some business experts say the collaboration could be a smart business move for both companies.
Bill Lee, director of the Center for Supply Chain Management at Marquette University, said having an exclusive distribution through Kwik Trip could help drive interest in the new product.
Lee points to the craze around New Glarus Brewing Company’s Spotted Cow, which is only sold in Wisconsin, as an example.
"Sometimes by having exclusive distribution, you create that air of scarcity and specialization: 'This beer must be really cool if you can only get it in this place.' And Kwik Trip might be playing off of that scarcity as well," Lee said.
He said the new product will likely help Kwik Trip continue to build their brand as a company.
"It establishes them as not just a gas station, not just a convenience store. It gives them something extra," Lee said.