Modeling from Enbridge consultant finds 'extremely remote' risk of Line 5 spill reaching Lake Superior

A Canadian energy firm said Wednesday there’s no "credible scenario" where a significant rupture on a proposed reroute of its oil and gas pipeline would reach Lake Superior.
Enbridge said those are the findings of updated oil modeling conducted by its consultant RPS Group, a global professional services firm based in the United Kingdom. The report shared with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday examined more than 13,000 spill scenarios on its proposed route and other alternatives. It states the odds of Enbridge’s proposed route experiencing a significant or full-bore rupture represents a 1 in 15.7 million chance for any given year.
"In the one in 15 million chance there is a full-bore rupture on this segment, crude oil would not reach Lake Superior even after 48 hours with no emergency response at all," Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner said in a statement. "In reality, the pipeline would be shut down and valves closed in 13 minutes or less and crews would be dispatched immediately to contain and clean up any spill."
Enbridge is proposing to build a new 30-inch pipeline that would run roughly 41 milesaround the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation. The company is seeking to relocate the pipeline after the tribe sued Enbridge in 2019 to shut down and remove its Line 5 oil and gas pipeline from tribal lands. The pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons of Canadian crude oil and natural gas liquids per day from Superior across northern Wisconsin and Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario.
In response to the findings, Bad River Tribal Chairman Mike Wiggins, Jr. said he doesn’t trust data or science coming from Enbridge or its consultant. He said the findings highlight the need for review by federal regulatory agencies.
"It's absolutely imperative this is driven by an environmental impact statement at a federal level so that the reserved water rights realm — the treaty-based notions of this forever home that we share as tribal people and with all of our non-tribal relatives — that the considerations for life here are taken into account with true science, not oil company propaganda," Wiggins said.
Wiggins said the area of the proposed reroute in Ashland and Iron counties is one where surface water and groundwater interact. He also highlighted the reservation witnessed a devastating flood in 2016 that’s only supposed to happen once every 500 years followed by a similar-sized storm in 2018. He questioned whether the analysis examined scenarios reflecting a range of volumes and weather conditions.
Enbridge said the report modeled a wide range of locations, environmental conditions and volumes of product under the spill scenarios. That includes areas where the proposed route crossed the Bad River and White River.
The report states it examined a range of spills from 334 to 1,911 barrels in size based on recent and historical spills. The consultant also examined significant ruptures at a maximum of 13,451 barrels on its proposed route and 26,684 barrels on its existing route. It also focused on the potential for oil to reach wild rice beds near the Kakagon-Bad River Sloughs, which hold national and international significance. They’re located between 22 and 45 miles of the Bad River and White River crossings.
RPS Group concluded oil moving downstream would "evaporate quickly" or end up on shorelines where it would continue to evaporate, degrade and be cleaned up by Enbridge. The firm added that successful emergency response measures would decrease the amount of oil moving downstream with either no oil or only a surface sheen predicted.
The modeling predicted spills at the Bad River and White River crossings would prevent oil from reaching wild rice beds, the Kakagon Sloughs and Lake Superior. Under modeling of no response to spills, oil took two to four days to reach Lake Superior under both high and low flows. RPS said the least likely spill scenarios that occurred in unfavorable conditions with no response for days showed the greatest risks to the environment.
Paul DeMain, chairman of the board of directors for the Indigenous group Honor the Earth, said the question for him is not if the pipeline leaks, but when.