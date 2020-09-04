A federal prosecutor in Wisconsin has announced that two Missouri men have been arrested and charged with illegal possesion of firearms after traveling to protests in Kenosha.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew D. Krueger said Michael M. Karmo, 40, and Cody E. Smith, 33, were charged after being arrested on Tuesday at a hotel in Pleasant Prairie.
The Kenosha Police Department told the Federal Bureau of Investigation an Iowa law enforcement agency received a tip that Karmo, a convicted felon, and another man later identified as Smith were traveling to Wisconsin with firearms "to loot and possibly 'pick people off,'" according to a criminal complaint.
The agents located and searched the men at the parking lot of a La Quinta Hotel & Inn at 7540 118th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie. They recovered a drone, body armor and multiple weapons from a vehicle and hotel room that included an AR-15 assault rifle and a 12-Gauge shotgun from a vehicle and hotel room.
When questioned by the FBI, Karmo said they attended a "Make America Great Again" rally in Kenosha on Tuesday. Smith said they wanted to see "proof of the rioting." Karmo told an agent they went back to the hotel and planned "to see what Kenosha was like at night."