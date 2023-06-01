Wisconsin issues more than 200 types of professional licenses, which are needed for professions ranging from physical therapy to cosmetology.

Now, amid complaints of long waits for credentials, some lawmakers are trying to streamline the process.

Seven licensing bills are tentatively scheduled for a vote before the full state Assembly next week. Republicans passed three of them out of the Assembly's Regulatory Licensing Reform Committee on Wednesday.

One would extend renewal deadlines from once every two years to once every four years for many license types. Another would clarify that the clock for renewal starts once a license is granted rather than once an application is submitted. 

A third proposal would expand the list of professions that are eligible to use an out-of-state license for practicing in Wisconsin temporarily while waiting to receive a Wisconsin credential.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to temporarily allow interstate licensing reciprocity agreements, so that out-of-state health care workers could help out in Wisconsin. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that Evers signed into law that codified those agreements, allowing many types of health workers with out-of-state licenses to practice here while their Wisconsin license application is pending. 

The bill advanced this week would make additional occupations, which aren't included in the 2021 law, eligible for those types of preliminary licenses. That includes dental hygienists and naturopathic doctors. It would also include a host of business licenses. 