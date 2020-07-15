Gov. Tony Evers is creating a task force to address broadband access in Wisconsin.
The task force will be charged with promoting broadband expansion and researching policies and projects to meet the state's goals. One of those goals is providing affordable broadband internet access to all residents by 2025.
"The (coronavirus) pandemic itself has really given us an opportunity to think through how important broadband is to the people that are working from home, telemedicine, virtual classrooms and so on," Evers told WPR. "So, it has re-engaged us and something that we knew already. And that is that broadband is an important utility as important as electricity."
The group comprises around two-dozen members including telecommunications providers, tribal representatives, lawmakers and educational institutions. The task force will submit a report each year to the governor and lawmakers with recommendations for deploying broadband, information about barriers to access and ways to address inequities in delivery of high-speed internet.
The report will also examine issues with funding, technological advancements and the role broadband access plays across various sectors.
"It is no longer a luxury. It's important for schooling. It's important for our businesses and our economy, and, especially, it's important for rural Wisconsin because that's where the lack of access is," said Evers. "And, frankly, that's where we need to continue to work hard to make sure that the economics of rural Wisconsin are improved."
Wisconsin currently ranks 30th in the nation for broadband coverage.
More than 5.4 million residents, or roughly 93 percent of the state's population, now have access to broadband internet in Wisconsin, according to the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission. However, challenges with access remain in rural areas of the state, where roughly 398,000 people or nearly 23 percent of the rural population lack high-speed internet. The number of rural residents lacking broadband access has decreased from 748,000 in 2018.
One of the most significant challenges to deploying broadband in rural areas is the relatively few people who live there compared to urban areas of the state, according to Jaron McCallum, state broadband director with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
"If there aren't enough homes along a rural country road, it just really doesn't make business sense to go and deploy broadband technology to those homes without some sort of extra source of funding," said McCallum.
This year, Wisconsin provided a record amount of money for broadband internet in underserved areas of the state. The Wisconsin Broadband Office made $24 million available this year through the Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which was part of $48 million in funding provided under Evers' first biennial budget.
Requests for funding through the program were more than double the amount awarded in grants. The program has awarded 210 grants amounting to $44 million since its inception in 2014, according to McCallum.