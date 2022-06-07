In a word, Charles Wachsmuth describes ongoing supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic as a "cluster."
The vice president of Menomonie-based Chippewa Valley Bean ticked off a list of challenges the family-owned company has been forced to navigate as the self-described largest processor and exporter of kidney beans nationwide.
The company has struggled with a global shortage of shipping containers, inadequate rail service and congestion at the Port of Montreal. Seeking alternatives, Wachsmuth said they moved containers of kidney beans to Chicago, which were then loaded onto trains headed for East Coast ports. Even then, shipments that made it to ports overseas waited weeks for overbooked ships to move their product to its final destination.
Wachsmuth said that's why company officials jumped at the opportunity when the Duluth-Superior port began shipping cargo containers over water for the first time in years.
"We've been processing beans since '73, and the whole supply chain issue was a fatal threat to us," Wachsmuth said. "So, this is allowing us to move forward."
On Saturday night, nearly 200 shipping containers holding almost 9 million pounds of kidney beans from Chippewa Valley Bean departed the Port of Duluth-Superior aboard the vessel Nunalik. The containers are bound for European ports, including Salerno and Antwerp.
