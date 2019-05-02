Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou was reportedly at the White House Tuesday discussing the company's Wisconsin manufacturing project with President Donald Trump.
While the Taiwanese tech giant has changed its plans for Wisconsin several times, including the size of its manufacturing facility in Racine County, Gov. Tony Evers said he didn’t mind that he wasn’t extended an initiation.
"Terry Gou might be talking to Donald Trump about how to win a presidential election, that's a discussion that's way above my pay grade," Evers said, referring to a recent report by Reuters that Gou is planning to run for president of Taiwan.
Evers said it is his goal to have regular contact with the people who are working at Foxconn and that has happened. He also believes his administration now has clarity regarding the Foxconn project.
"Whether the company creates 1,000 jobs or 100,000 jobs, it’s still more jobs than we had before," Evers said Tuesday, speaking to a group of journalists at the Milwaukee Press Club.
Last week, Evers said Foxconn initiated changes to the state contract because the company’s pledge to create 13,000 jobs was unrealistic.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have criticized Evers’ handling of the project so far.
On Tuesday, Evers said he and Republican lawmakers can get on the same page if they push the rhetoric aside.
"They were here when the thing was created," he said. "I understand the skittishness about things being changed. Well they did, by golly, and it’s not me that changed them. Foxconn changed their business plan, which I do respect. We all care about Foxconn."
Evers said he is interested in making sure Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant are protected if the project does not live up to expectations. Both created significant taxing districts for the project.
"I want to protect local taxpayers and local officials," Evers said. "I can’t stand here and say Foxconn won’t use all of that land. I’m not saying I’m concerned about that, but I want to make sure the state is vigilant about that issue so local taxpayers are not on the hook."
