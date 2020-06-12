Wisconsin hospitals will be receiving direct payments from the state to assist with lost revenue and added expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the new $40 million program on Thursday. Hospitals will receive a one-time payment from DHS for losses and expenses in March, April and May that have not been reimbursed by another program or insurance. The payment will be based on the hospital's percentage of Medicaid claims compared to all Medicaid claims in the state.
DHS plans to reach out to hospitals with more details of the program. Evers said the state expects to make the payments by the second week in July.
The new program will be funded by money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.
State officials also announced a new federal grant that will expand crisis counseling services for people impacted by COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Emergency Management received a $675,526 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will help community action agencies provide counseling to those experiencing anxiety and stress as a result of the pandemic. Services will be delivered by phone and online to comply with social distancing.
“Limiting close contact with each other protects everyone’s health, including those who are most vulnerable. It also helps ensure vital health care resources remain available for those who need them. But knowing that doesn’t make it easy. This funding will be used to promote healthy ways to cope and stay strong,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said in a press release.
According to DHS, the program will be offered in “areas with the greatest need”, which includes Brown, Dane, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, and Walworth counties. The department said services should be available by early July.