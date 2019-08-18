Documents show Michigan regulators approved permit for nining firm despite reservations

Documents show Michigan environmental regulators had significant concerns about information submitted on the impacts of a Canadian company's proposed mine on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
Toronto-based Aquila Resources plans to mine gold, zinc and other metals near the Menominee River in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Michigan regulators detailed concerns about insufficient or incorrect information used by mine consultants to assess impacts the Back Forty mine would have on wetlands and water quality.
But the state and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency still agreed on a wetlands permit with conditions for the mining company.
Emails and memos obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio and first reported by the Detroit Free Press show staff with the then-Michigan Department of Environmental Quality were frustrated and concerned with information being submitted on groundwater and wetlands modeling.
"It is MDEQ's conclusion that the groundwater model used for the purpose of wetland impacts assessment is inappropriately constructed and not unique to the site," wrote Kristi Wilson with the department's Water Resources Division in a May 2, 2018 email. "Without a unique and appropriate groundwater model that represents the groundwater contributions/interactions with surface water, the wetland watershed budgets will remain incomplete."
The email to EPA scientist Melanie Burdick was written one month before the state issued a final wetlands permit to Aquila Resources.
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin sued federal agencies last year over the permitting process and is currently appealing a lower court's decision to dismiss its suit in federal court. The tribe is arguing permitting for the project should've rested with federal agencies, which would have been required to conduct official consultation with the tribe on the project. The 750-foot deep, open-pit sulfide mine would come within 150 feet of the Menominee River, which holds cultural significance for the tribe.
"We've always thought from the beginning that the permit should not have been issued until their own staff concerns about the impacts and what they were finding in the review were addressed," said Doug Cox, the tribe's chairman.
