Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee have voted to increase state tourism funding, though not by as much as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wanted.
The GOP plan would spend an additional $1.6 million on tourism marketing over the next two years, which is about a 42 percent increase over what the state spends now.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism would not be allowed to use the funds immediately. Instead, the extra money would be set aside in a fund controlled by the Joint Finance Committee, giving lawmakers there more control over how it would be spent.
"We're asking the department to come back to us, let us know what do," said Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton. "And we're happy to take that up."
The GOP plan was about $436,000 less than Evers proposed in his budget for ongoing tourism marketing funding. Republicans also rejected Evers' plan to spend an additional $3 million in one-time funding to market Wisconsin in connection with the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee and the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights Golf Course in Sheboygan.
All Democrats on the committee voted against it, saying it created bureaucratic hurdles that would make it harder for the state Department of Tourism to do its job.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said it was also a missed opportunity for the state to promote itself with the influx of tourists visiting Milwaukee for the DNC.
"It's not to attract more people to the DNC, it's to attract the people who are coming to the DNC to your district," Goyke told his colleagues. "That type of targeted marketing is what we're talking about."
The GOP motion passed on an 11-4 party-line vote.