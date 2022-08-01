One northern Wisconsin county is moving forward on a plan to address its housing shortage as the county sees high demand for senior and workforce housing.
The Bayfield County board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to support the development of 40 to 60 housing units on nearly 10 acres of land that would be donated by the county. The development would prioritize housing for seniors or a mix of units for seniors, families, and workers. The development would be located next to the county’s only nursing home in Washburn.
A survey and housing report released last year found more than half of the county’s homeowners are 60 and older, with 2,265 households with an owner over the age of 65. The county is on track to have the largest share of seniors in the state by 2040, said Kellie Pederson, a community development outreach specialist with UW-Madison’s Division of Extension.
"We're just gaining older folks faster than we are losing them as a destination retirement community," said Pederson. "Of course, that has epic implications on workforce. We know that we're already at that tipping point where we have more people out of the workforce than in, and certainly on housing as these folks are leaving the workforce and needing different services and different styles of housing as folks age."
The median age among county residents is 52 while Wisconsin's median age is 39, according to the housing report. The county's median age is expected to continue to increase, with state data projecting 43 percent of county residents will be 65 and older by 2040 and more than half will be over the age of 55. That compares to nearly 24 percent of residents who will be 65 and older and 35 percent who will be 55 and older across Wisconsin by 2040.
A coalition of 14 communities in the Chequamegon Bay area near Lake Superior has been working to address barriers to housing. The region has struggled to attract developers because higher material and labor costs for building units typically require higher rents than most people can afford. Developers often look to state and federal tax credits to build affordable or low-income housing, which are in short supply.
It's a problem that’s communities are facing across the state and nationwide.
"We know that we're not the only people struggling with housing," said Pederson. "Certainly, it's an issue in our area, but it's certainly an issue of national importance. We're not alone."
Wisconsin has a shortage of nearly 124,000 rental units for extremely low-income households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.