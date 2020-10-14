Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.