A northern Wisconsin tribe says a Canadian energy firm’s pipeline running through its reservation is at risk of becoming exposed. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has been pushing Enbridge to remove its aging Line 5 pipeline from its lands.
Line 5 carries up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude oil and natural gas liquids from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario. Around a dozen miles of the pipeline crosses through Bad River’s reservation.
Two years ago, the Bad River tribe decided not to renew easements on some tracts of land with Enbridge. Tribal Council Member Dylan Jennings said the tribe has been working with independent experts that recently provided a report to the council assessing the pipeline’s integrity among other things.
Jennings declined to say who wrote the report or what it contained except to say that changes to the river over time are prompting concern over the pipeline’s location.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2019, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on stations KUWS-FM 91.3, WUWS-FM 90.9, WSSU-FM 88.5, WHWA-FM 104.7 and WHSA-FM 88.9.