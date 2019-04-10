With its small stores, simple displays and minimal brand offerings, Aldi is rising to the top of the pack as a fierce competitor in the grocery industry.
With plans to bring its total number of stores to 2,500 in the next four years, remodel current stores and upgrade its fresh produce section, the German company is on track to become the third largest grocer in the country by number of stores. Aldi currently has 1,800 stores in 35 states across the United States.
"They are clearly distinguished from the rest of the pack," said Hart Posen, an associate professor of management at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2019, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
