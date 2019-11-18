Kahlbaugh joins NBC

Brian Kahlbaugh has joined National Bank of Commerce ion Superior as a commercial lender.
Kahlbaugh was born and raised in Duluth, attending the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he graduated magna cum laude in business administration. Before starting his banking career, he managed his family car and truck rental, leasing and sales franchise in the Duluth and Superior area. He has participated in several volunteer activities, most recently serving on the membership committee for the APEX business group.
“Brian comes to us with a lot of experience and knowledge. He will make an excellent addition to our team and we look forward to watching him excel," said Brad Roden, SVP - Chief Banking Officer/