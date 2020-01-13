Jobs for Minnesotans today released the following statement addressing the Minnesota Court of Appeals decisions regarding the dam safety permit and permit to mine for the PolyMet NorthMet Project:
“We are deeply disappointed by today’s decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which creates uncertainties for the PolyMet NorthMet project and consequently hundreds of jobs for northeast Minnesota. While litigation is now an expected part of the regulatory review process and this ruling is a setback, we are confident that PolyMet will bring a safe and responsible copper-nickel mining industry to our state while also protecting the environment.
“We encourage PolyMet to pursue all avenues to move this project forward and will stand strong with our members and allies – leaders in businesses, labor organizations and communities across the state – who believe this project is right for Minnesota. We ask supporters to remain resilient and to work collectively to advocate for responsible industries.
“Minnesotans need to be mindful of the ethical dimensions of sourcing critical copper, nickel and platinum group metals that power our standard of living and the green economy. The state of Minnesota has one of the most thorough environmental review processes in the country, if not the world. Mining for these minerals here with these extremely high labor and environmental standards will ensure they are mined safely and responsibly, as opposed to importing from a country with standards of which we have no control.
“We continue to look forward to the approximately 360 family-supporting jobs this project will bring to northeastern Minnesota communities and we are encouraged by the new positions that PolyMet has already filled in our region. This project will generate an estimated $515 million annually to energize a more diverse regional and statewide economy.”