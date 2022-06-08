For months leading up to this year’s legislative session and during it, officials in long-term care have painted a dire picture of the status quo in Minnesota.
In early May, the Long-Term Care Imperative — a coalition of two prominent trade groups — estimated that 23,000 direct care positions were vacant. Libbie Chapuran, a spokeswoman for one of those organizations, LeadingAge Minnesota, said during an April hearing in Abeler’s committee that a survey showed 78 percent of nursing homes and 35 percent of assisted living facilities were limiting admissions.
“It’s not that they don’t want to care for these individuals who come to their door,” Chapuran said. “They just don’t have the staff.” MINNPOST