“Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation has humbly assisted projects throughout the region that support veterans, their families and their communities," said Commissioner Mark Phillips. The active duty and retired veterans in northeastern Minnesota served each of us when they served the United States military. The agency is proud to provide funding that improves the quality of life for area veterans, most recently related to health care, child care, historical preservation and memorials, and tourism and recreation.”
Recent grants include:
Ely Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic, Ely:Infrastructure improvements to support a renovation that added 2,400 square feet of remodeled space and 5,040 square feet of new space. Infrastructure improvements included: relocation of a sanitary sewer main, installation of storm sewer, replacement of sidewalks to provide ADA access, extension of a new sewer service and restoration of the roadway and parking lot that serves the building. Theexpansion enabled the outpatient clinic to provide additional health services, including mental health care, primary and internal medicine and women’s health care to area United States military veterans. $247,918 Development Infrastructure grant, 2021.
Mid-Range Range Honor Guard/United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Hibbing: A new service vehicle to transport equipment for the veteran’s organization established through Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8510. The Honor Guard provides military funeral honors and comfort to fallen soldiers and veterans who served honorable in the United States military. The Guard also performs flag raisings at approximately 100 special events annually. $25,000 Commissioner Discretionary grant, 2021.
Little Mariners Child Care Center, Silver Bay: Infrastructure for a safe drop-off zone and parking area for a new child care center that when at full capacity will create 132 new slots, including 60 school-age children, 36 preschool-age children, 21 toddlers and 15 infants. Silver Bay and Lake County have two of the highest needs-for-growth for child care slots in northeastern Minnesota. Prior to the opening of Little Mariners, the State of Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay was considerably impacted by the child care shortage. The lack of child care was a barrier to recruiting and retaining its workforce. $231,497 Community Infrastructure grants, 2020 & 2021.
Warba American Legion Post 432 Campground, Warba: Improvements to the campground located in Warba Township including upgraded electric hookups to meet the utility demands of today’s modern RVs and campers, improved shower house and new flag poles. $12,997 Culture & Tourism grant, 2020.
Disabled Veterans Recreation/Veterans on theLake Resort, Ely: Improved accessibility to trails, paths, walkways, ramps, docks, outdoor areas and cabins for individuals in wheelchairs or other medical equipment, as well as those with other impairments. The resort is a nonprofit that serves disabled American Veterans and others with physical and mental disabilities. $125,000 Community Infrastructure grant, 2020. $3,000 Application Fund grant, 2020. $15,000 Culture & Tourism grant, 2018.
Veterans History Project, Itasca County: A new interactive veterans exhibit at Itasca County Historical Society that includes a museum display and an online searchable database to record the digital personal history of every Itasca County veteran. The museum display encompasses conflicts involving America beginning with the Civil War, followed by the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, Dessert Storm, and the Global War on Terror. Special components of the exhibit are Women in the Mines, Life Back Home, Missing in Action & Prisoners of War. $9,000 Culture & Tourism grant, 2019.
Ely Area Veterans Memorial, Ely: A new memorial for the Ely, Tower, Babbitt and surrounding areas to honor veterans. During World War II, Ely had themost men and women who served per capita of any city its size in the United States. Ely lost two veterans in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and 52 Ely veterans were killed in action during World War II, the most of any U.S. city its size. $20,000 Culture & Tourism grant, 2017.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s grants are funded through taxes paid by Minnesota’s mining industry.