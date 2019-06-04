Every clothing store stock is down over the past month, led by a 73.2% decline at J.Jill Inc., notes retail expert Mitch Nolen. Clothing store's stock fell last month, nearly all by double-digit percentages. Abercrombie & Fitch Inc. (ANF) , down 43.2% for the past month, took its biggest single-day tumble last Wednesday after reporting weak first-quarter same-store sales.
“With 1Q earnings season now winding down, it’s increasingly evident that 2019 has gotten off to a challenging start for retailers – as evidenced by the fact that the average stock in the group is now -18% since the first of our companies reported 1Q results, and only two companies we cover are up during the time frame: Adidas AG at +12% and Under Armour Inc. at +4%,” wrote Wells Fargo in a Monday note. MARKET WATCH