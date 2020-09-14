By the numbers: Vision Northland
Structural steel
- Total order for project: Nearly 13,000 tons
- Erected by Sept. 1: More than 2,300 tons
- Nearly 75 percent of the steel needed between Superior Street and First Street has been erected but that’s only 17 percent of the total project.
- Two sizes of trusses will be used to span First Street, which is like building a bridge. One size is 69 feet long and weighs 42 tons; the other is 74 feet long and weighs 48 tons.
Concrete
- Total order for project: 32,000 cubic yards
- Poured by Sept. 1: 16,000 cubic yards
- Building foundations are expected to be complete by Oct. 15
- Massive counterfort wall along East Second Street, which will help anchor the hospital tower, required 6,000 cubic yards of concrete. The wall measures 250 feet long and 54 feet high. Its width is18 feet at the bottom and 12 feet at the top.
Glass curtain wall
- Total order for project: 224,489 square feet
Rock removal
- Removed by Sept. 1: 41,000 cubic yards
Construction workers
- Now on site: 160
- On site since last September: More than 750 workers
- In the next year, more than 600 workers will be on site.
- Crews have worked 210,000 hours with a safety record recognized by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration. There hasonly been one minor recordable injury and four first aid injuries.