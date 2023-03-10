Essentia completes fine art replacement St. Mary’s

In August 2021, Essentia Health and Integrated Art Group put out a call for artists to submit their work for consideration at the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center. About 18 months later, the healthcare system said approximately 250 artists answered that call and roughly 100 pieces of fine art from local and regional arts communities are being added to Essentia’s collection.
Essentia is a proponent of the arts, and believes through evidence-based design that art has healing properties and enhances the hospital and clinic setting, the company said in a news release. Each submission was carefully curated to offer a diverse and rich reflection of the region’s creativity, with an aim of helping patients relax while promoting wellness.
“Art can relieve stress and anxiety for patients, and we’re excited to offer this additional layer of healing,” said Laura Pfenninger, project manager for Essentia. “We strived to create a diverse collection so there will be something here for everyone to enjoy.”
Many of the pieces feature things that are notable to the area such as the Northern Lights, Boundary Waters and local wildlife. Numerous works of art are either created by Native American artists or pay homage to Indigenous culture. Examples include a piece that represents the Ojibwe creation story, done by Rabbett Strickland, as well as a piece from Leah Yellowbird, who is Algonquin-Metis and Anishinaabe. Among other things, Leah uses antique beading in her work.
Most of these works of art will be in publicly accessible spaces, such as corridors, vestibules and waiting areas. Each floor will feature a variety of pieces to accommodate different tastes and aesthetics.
In addition to these new pieces of fine art, the hospital will be filled with approximately 120 posters or reproductions and about 90 pieces of existing fine art that will be moved over from the current St. Mary’s Medical Center.
In total, 68% of these new pieces of art came from within Essentia’s service area, and 100% of the artists were based within Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.