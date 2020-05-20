Virtual public meetings will be held on May 27 and May 28 at 4:30 p.m. regarding the potential conversion of First Street from one-way to two-way traffic.
The May 27 online seminar will address the easternmost segment from 24th Avenue East to 3rd Avenue East. It can be accessed at: https://duluthmn.webex.com/duluthmn/onstage/KrisLiljeblad Event No. 471 170 542 (password 6224).
The May 28 online seminar will cover the downtown segment from Third Avenue East to Mesaba Avenue, at the same internet address, Event No. 479 984 429 (password 6224).
The city has completed a consultant study to convert the currently multi-directional First Street traffic to consistent two-way traffic from Mesaba Avenue to 24th Avenue East. The consultant is now finalizing engineering plans to complete the change this year. Currently, the direction of traffic flow on First Street changes from 1-way to 2-way at four locations: Sixth Avenue West, Third Avenue East, 12th Avenue East, and 24th Avenue East. City officials believe this is confusing and dangerous for motorists and makes east-west travel more difficult in both downtown and the medical district, especially when construction or emergency closures disrupt traffic flow on parallel streets.
Making sure that Downtown Duluth businesses will be able to load and unload needed goods and services is an important priority. The Duluth Police Department consulted adjacent businesses about their needs and is recommending six modified truck-only loading zones located between Fifth Avenue West and Third Avenue East. Other existing on-street parking configurations will remain mostly unchanged.
As part of the project, existing traffic signals will be replaced by stop signs at First and 2nd Avenues East, and at 4th and 5th Avenues West. This will reduce delay time for motorists and pedestrians.
Further information about the project is available on the City of Duluth website www.duluthmn.gov/engineering/current- projects/1st-Street-Study/.