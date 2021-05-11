Zeitgeist seeks proposals and community input for restaurant

Zeitgeist Arts Cafe, the nonprofit arts and community development organization, is seeking public input and partnership as it prepares to reopen the restaurant and bar.
Zeitgeist invites qualified restaurant partners or leaders to submit a proposal around the future operations of the Zeitgeist Arts Cafe. The invitation is open to anyone who has ideas on how to shape the future of the cafe and can range from general managers or executive chefs looking to manage the cafe or propose a new vision to business owners looking to open an additional venue for an established brand, or more.
Proposals can reflect or reimagine previous cafe operations so long as they embrace Zeitgeist’s core values of creativity, inclusivity and sustainability. Ideal partners will help integrate the cafe with the rest of the Zeitgeist organization and help advance its mission.
The cafe has been closed since August 2020 due to the pandemic, functioning as a pop up entrepreneurial space for restaurants Gumbo Boi and HotBox Duluth.
In addition to the request for proposals (RFP), Zeitgeist has also opened a survey so community members can weigh in on what they want the restaurant to look like upon its reopening.
“Zeitgeist is here for everyone working to make our community a more inclusive, creative, sustainable one,” said Tony Cuneo, Zeitgeist’s executive director, in an official statement. “When we get an opportunity to strengthen that mission by getting input from our community, we take it. We can't wait to open the restaurant doors again with the right partner—whether that's a Zeitgeist employee or a partner business.”
Both the RFP and community survey can be found at zeitgeistarts.com/restaurant.
Zeitgeist is a non profit arts and community development organization committed to growing and sustaining a community that is inclusive, diverse, creative and sustainable; a place where every individual can thrive. Learn more at zeitgeistarts.com.