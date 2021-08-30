With St. Louis and many surrounding counties in the CDC’s “high” category of community COVID-19 transmission, Zeitgeist has updated their pandemic policies in an effort to keep the community safe.
Proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination completed at least 14 days prior or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the previous 72 hours is required for entry to public events in the Zeitgeist Arts Building. This excludes private rentals and regular bar and dining service.
Masks continue to be required throughout the Zeitgeist Arts Building, regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, all Zeitgeist staff have been fully vaccinated, staff are practicing social distancing in staggered shifts, increased cleaning measures are in effect, and Zeitgeist has modern ventilation systems that bring in fresh air from outside regularly.
These policies were implemented for Renegade Theater Company’s opening of Daddy Long Legs last week, and have now been expanded to include the rest of the Zeitgeist Arts Building and its programs.
“With the great work Zeitgeist’s Healthy Hillside team has been doing to increase vaccine confidence and access in our community, implementing this policy in our building is a great addition to that work and another means of keeping our staff and patrons safe and healthy,” said Sara Rolfson, Zeitgeist’s Business Director.
More information about Zeitgeist’s COVID-10 policies can be found at zeitgeistarts.com/about/covid-19/.