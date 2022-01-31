Zeitgeist announces North x North Film School

Zeitgeist, in partnership with The Minnesota Discovery Center and the University of Minnesota Duluth has launched the North by North Film School (North x North). The community-driven film school is housed in downtown Duluth’s Zeitgeist Arts Building and Chisholm’s Minnesota Discovery Center.
North x North Film School is an affordable option for Northland creatives of all stripes, providing an opportunity for filmmakers, graphic designers, multimedia artists, working professionals, and theatrical artists to learn, work, create and connect. According to an official statement, the school was created with an eye towards wedding equity with cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking instruction.
North x North director Matthew Koshmrl said in the statement, “There are barriers to filmmaking (...) there are financial barriers, there are cultural barriers, there are geographic barriers, and we’re trying to break some of those down.” As a means of strengthening collaborations among community stakeholders, the North x North Film School also has partnered with AICHO and the Duluth NAACP.
Classes will be held throughout the year beginning March 1, and each course will run for 4 or 8 weeks. Course topics include video production, editing, documentary film, narrative fiction and screenwriting. All classes are open to anyone 16+ at any experience level.
Enrollment in North x North classes includes access to iMac computers loaded with creative design and editing software, film/video equipment for on-site photo/video shoots & projects, digital tools and more.
A film festival will launch in April, providing an opportunity for local, national, and international filmmakers to exchange ideas and showcase their work. The North x North International Film Festival will champion community-based independent filmmaking from around the world, and film-going audiences from the Northland region and the greater Midwest. The ethos for programming and events will reflect the tenacious spirit of the North with a focus on sharing stories from under-represented regions, communities, & people from all over the globe.
This project is funded in part by the Blandin Foundation, the Morgan Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, the Upper Midwest Film Office, St. Louis County, the University of Minnesota Duluth and the Iron Range Resource and Rehabilitation Board. The Duluth NAACP and AICHO have provided scholarship funding.