Minnesota Power said a company employee has died from injuries sustained Tuesday while maintaining equipment at a company substation near Bovey. The worker was not identified.
The employee experienced an electrical contact while working on electrical equipment at the
substation. The employee was transported initially to the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital and was later transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
“This is a devastating loss and our hearts are with our coworker’s family, friends, fellow employees,
and the entire community,” said Bethany Owen, ALLETE CEO and President. “We extend our
deepest condolences as well as support and resources to the employee’s family and coworkers during this difficult time. Safety is at the forefront of what we do each and every day. We are working to identify what caused the incident and we are committed to help prevent anything like this from happening again.”
The company halted work at the substation to allow for an investigation. Minnesota Power
has notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and will cooperate with
OSHA as the company conducts its investigation.