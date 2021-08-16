The sidewalks on the Aerial Lift Bridge will receive a much-needed facelift beginning today, August 16. Contractors will be working to improve sidewalk areas that after decades of use. Crews will be working to repair both sidewalks this week. One side of the sidewalk will always be open to pedestrians while crews work on the opposite side. Contractors will be working from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The sidewalk being worked on is expected to be closed for a total of 24 hours before that side will reopen for public use.