PolyMet Mining received mixed court opinions Wednesday on issues related to its dam safety permit and permit to mine non-ferrous minerals near Hoyt Lakes.
Both the company and those who oppose its project declared the decisions a victory.
They came in reaction to an earlier Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling that reversed the two permits. Both had been issued by the Department of Natural Resources but came under scrutiny when project opponents requested a contested case hearing. The DNR denied that request. State Supreme Court justices ruled the DNR did not abuse its discretion in denying petitions for a contested case hearing because substantial evidence supported its decisions. Nonetheless, the DNR was ordered to hold a contested case hearing due to an error it made in the interpretation of state statutes.
The Court of Appeals correctly concluded that “the DNR erred by issuing a permit without a fixed term,” wrote the Minnesota Supreme Court. The DNR contended the word “term” doesn’t necessarily require a fixed date, but justices disagreed. Now, that matter will need to be addressed again, the state’s high court concluded.
“If reconsideration of the dam-safety permits is necessary after the DNR holds a contested case hearing on the permit to mine, the DNR may, in its discretion, modify the dam-safety permits as allowed by the mining statutes and regulations,” justices wrote in their decision.
In a prepared statement, Friends of the BWCA wrote, “The high court found that DNR failed in its oversight by allowing PolyMet to use a risky method to contain the enormous amount of acid mine drainage the mine would produce.” That statement, however, does not appear anywhere in the court’s decision.
Also in a written response, PolyMet said “When DNR completes the contested case process, it can re-issue the Permit to Mine.”
“This is a big win for PolyMet, our supporters, and for industry in Minnesota," said Jon Cherry, PolyMet’s chairman, president and CEO.