A series of employee promotions including new bank President, Kurt Werner, were announced at Woodland Bank by Brian Nicklason, CEO. He said the promotions reflect the Woodland Bank Family commitment to excellence.
"We have built a high performing team that requires we recruit, retain and recognize individuals for their leadership and contributions. All of the individuals promoted exemplify our company's highest standards of integrity. They're passionate team players who consistently develop new strategies that exceed clients' expectations while growing our business."
Werner, a 30-year Woodland Bank employee, most recently was executive vice president. He will assume day-to-day management and be responsible for overseeing the lending department.
He brings more than 35 years of experience in banking management and customer relations. His experience in banking and finance, along with his dedication to the Northern Minnesota communities the bank serves, support Woodland Bank’s present and future endeavors.
Jennifer Spartz was promoted to executive vice president/CFO and Sophia Pocrnich was promoted to vice president/COO.
Three employees were promoted to assistant vice president of branch operations – Clair Skelly in Grand Rapids, Jennifer Raushel in Cohasset and Hill City and Linda Baker in Deer River.
Nicklason remains CEO and will continue to oversee strategic direction and customer relationships.
Woodland Bank was chartered in 1920 as Shovel Lake State Bank by Fred Blais to serve the needs of his logging camp and area community of Shovel Lake, Minn. Today, Nicklason said, it remains committed to serving the needs of its communities and the vibrant economy in the Itasca County, Minnesota market. In September of 2015 the Loan Production Office in Grand Rapids was converted to a full- service branch to better serve its community.