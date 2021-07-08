On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) contractors will move to the next stage of its project to replace a section of WLSSD’s Hermantown Interceptor sewer pipeline—a portion of which runs under Haines Road. To facilitate the work, Haines Road will be closed near its junction with Hwy 53 South for approximately two weeks. Burning Tree Road at Hwy 53 South remains closed, with contractors working hard to reopen the intersection soon. Mall Drive between the Super One and Wells-Fargo entrances will continue to be closed for the duration of the project.
“We continue to work closely with our contractors to minimize traffic disruption in the area and limit any overlap of intersections closures,” said Dianne Mathews, WLSSD’s senior engineer on the project. “If the weather cooperates, we will pave Burning Tree Road on July 10, and will reopen it as soon as possible. We are making great progress on this project that was originally expected to run through August.”
WLSSD advises drivers to follow detour signage as they travel in the project area. Detours will primarily follow Maple Grove Road, and will be clearly posted. All travelers are advised to use caution, slow down and obey signage in the work area.