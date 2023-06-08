Wisconsin’s tourism industry saw a record-breaking year in 2022. According to economic impact data, the tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in total economic impact, surpassing the previous record year of $22.2 billion set in 2019, Gov. Tony Evers, and Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers announced June 6.
Northwestern Wisconsin counties also showed significant growth in tourism’s economic impact, the data showed. Barron County showed the most at 11 percent between 2021 and 2022. It was followed by 10.9 percent in Douglas County, 10.1 percent in Washburn County, 9.8 percent in Burnett County, 8 percent in Sawyer County, 6.8 percent in Ashland County, 6.7 percent in Bayfield County and 6.6 percent in Iron County.
For the purpose of comparison, Duluth’s collections of tourism taxes rose 10.8 percent during the same period, although the entities don’t necessarily use the same factors in compiling their data.
“This is tremendous news and a testament to the hard work of the business owners, workers, and marketing partners across the industry and our strategic investments to bolster the industry at an especially difficult time,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. “Tourism is vital to the economic health of local communities, businesses, and workers across our state, and I’m proud of our work to support this critical industry and its success over these past few years. We must continue to make key investments in Wisconsin tourism to ensure it continues to be a key part of our economy for generations.”
All 72 counties experienced an increase in total tourism economic impact. Tourism, the state said, supported 174,600 part-time and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry and generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. There were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7%, over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, an increase of 13.8% from 2021. Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors.
Data also was released that compared 2022 with 2019, the year before COVID-19 temporarily shut down much of the country. Regionally, Bayfield County showed the largest increase at 23.9%.
“The City of Bayfield and Town of Bayfield once again saw an increase in lodging and sales tax revenue in 2022. Tourism allows us to showcase our heritage and cultural sites, and promote the creation of new community initiatives,” Carol Fahrenkrog, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau, said in a statement.
Other significant increases included Iron County, 18.6%; Sawyer County, 13.3%; Burnett County, 13.2%; Washburn County, 12.5%; Barron County, 11.5%, Ashland County, 11.2%, and Douglas County, 7.4%.
“Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Sayers.
The Native Nations of Wisconsin also play a critical role in enriching the state’s tourism industry offerings and attracting travelers to the state. Because Tribal tourism data is private, the total economic impact of Tribal tourism is not wholly reflected in this report.