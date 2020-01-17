Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PCSW) on Thursday approved the Nemadji Trail Energy Center to be built in Superior by Minnesota Power and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity that allows Minnesota Power and Dairyland to move forward with plans for the 525- to 625-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power plant. The Sierra Club immediately criticized the decision, arguing natural gas is not a good replacement for coal.
As part of Wisconsin’s regulatory process, the project must still obtain approval for necessary permits from the city of Superior, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Plans call for Minnesota Power to take 50 percent of the plant's capacity and Dairyland the other half. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) approved the project in October 2018, finding it is a needed resource addition to Minnesota Power's energy supply portfolio. A Minnesota Court of Appeals decision recently directed the MPUC to review its decision to include an analysis of whether an Environmental Assessment Worksheet is required for the project. Minnesota Power plans to ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the decision, citing the unprecedented and far-reaching nature of the ruling that could require the application of Minnesota environmental law in other states and have implications for all Minnesota companies building or contracting with facilities in other states.
“We're pleased with the PSCW decision after a fair, thorough and transparent process affirmed the location of the natural gas plant site and plans for the facility. The approval helps us advance our EnergyForward strategy that will move Minnesota Power to 50 percent renewable energy next year and continue to transition to cleaner energy sources,” Julie Pierce, Minnesota Power vice president of strategy and planning, said in a news release. “The flexibility of natural gas will provide a superior secondary source of energy when renewable capacity is not fully available. With NTEC, we are on track to provide increasingly cleaner energy while also maintaining the reliability that supports the security, comfort and quality of life of our customers. We look forward to working with our partner, Dairyland, and regulators to secure the remaining permits needed to break ground.”
"Sierra Club is deeply disappointed with the PSC’s decision. Building a new fracked gas plant would be an environmental and economic disaster that would leave communities saddled with climate-disrupting emissions and a bad investment, both of which we’ll be paying for for decades,” the Sierra Club said in response to the decision. “Utilities need to get it out of their head that gas is a cheaper and cleaner alternative to coal. It’s simply not true. From the point it is fracked out of the ground, piped across the country, and finally burned at power plants, gas has dire impacts on our air, water, and climate that is just as bad as other fossil fuels like coal."
Minnesota Power also is adding 250 megawatts of wind power this year through a power purchase agreement with Tenaska, which is building the 250-megawatt Nobles 2 wind farm in southwestern Minnesota to supply electricity. Completion of the Great Northern Transmission Line to the Canadian border, expected this spring will enable Minnesota Power to deliver up to 383 megawatts of hydropower from Manitoba Hydro.