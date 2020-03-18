The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is offering up to $20,000 in grants to targeted borrowers throughout the state, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced Wednesday.
The WEDC Board of Directors on Tuesday approved $5 million in funding for the program, which will be known as Small Business 20/20 (SB20/20). It will provide grants of up to $20,000 to targeted businesses with up to 20 workers to cover rent and to meet payroll expenses, including paid leave (sick, family and other leave related to COVID-19).
“This is an important first step by WEDC in helping the more than 92,000 small businesses in our state and their employees who are facing lost revenues, missed paychecks and other uncertainty due to COVID-19,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. “As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt, we will be relying on WEDC to develop additional innovative programs to meet the needs of our state.”
“This is a program targeted at some of the ‘smallest of the small’ businesses that are vital to their communities—such as minority- and women-owned firms. Many of these businesses, especially retailers, restaurants and small service providers, typically operate on the narrowest of margins,” said Hughes. “Many don’t have the cash reserves needed to survive a substantial loss of revenue, which can happen with a prolonged emergency. SB20/20 will help put cash in the pockets of these businesses and their employees when they need it most.”
The grants will target borrowers with loans from the state’s 23 community development financial institutions (CDFIs). In many cases, these borrowers have been unable to secure loans from conventional lenders. Preference will be given to service and retail businesses. The CDFIs will provide the grants directly to their clients.