At the Two Harbors City Council meeting last week, Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson noted several tourism promotions in the works, including the likely arrival of tall-masted ships for summer of 2022.
There definitely is buzz about the Festival of Sail again returning to Lake Superior in 2022. On Facebook it's been posted that the dates will be announced soon. Craig Samborski, organizer of the event, has promised details within the next month but specifics of the event remain in the final planning stages.