Econo Lodge Duluth near Miller Hill Mall, an 87-room hospitality property, was sold for the price of $4.69 million, according to Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) in Minneapolis.
Jon Ruzicka, Jake Erickson, Jared Plamann and Joseph Ferguson, investment specialists at the firm, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer was procured by Ruzicka/Erickson/Plamann/Ferguson as well.
The hospitality property is located at 4197 Haines Road. The listing team said it was able to facilitate 12 property tours from a wide range of regional and out-of-state investors ultimately selecting, and selling to, a West Coast investment group. “The wide range of interest represents the strength of the Duluth hospitality market. This market has seemingly assumed the top spot in terms of buyer desirability for hospitality properties in the state of Minnesota. Rarely are hotels here offered for sale,” Ruzicka said in a news release.
This sale marks the 56th hotel transaction for the team of Ruzicka/Erickson/Plamann/Ferguson, they said.